ONE of the biggest of the many legacies of the previous government, as measured by the weight of casework in my “postbag”, is the serious failings experienced by children with Special Educational Needs in our education system. Special Educational Needs & Disability (SEND) and Education, Health & Care Plan (ECHP) services have failed many children during the crucial years they’re supposed to be at school, though far too many find their needs can’t be accommodated there. A nationwide problem.
So, I welcomed the launch last week of the government’s Schools White Paper, which includes plans to overhaul the whole SEND system. They’re asking parents, carers, professionals, and young people to share their experiences.
The whole sector, and SEND services in particular, need a radical re-think. But as ever there’s much need for detailed scrutiny. I fear the promised blizzard of spending commitments made the government doesn’t entirely add up. I fear it may also include re-announcements of money already committed and sums for multi-year funding presented to give an inaccurate impression they’re annal funding commitments.
I’ve therefore immediately called a SEND Summit to seek the views of parents, teachers, carers, students and local authority specialists. It’s on Friday, March 13, from 9.30am to 12.30pm, at The Old Cattle Market, Helston.
I’m keen to bring together families, professionals, and senior leaders, including from schools and Cornwall Council’s SEND service. This summit aims to ensure voices from Cornwall are heard — openly, honestly, and constructively — and that lived experience informs both local practice and national policy. I’ll take messages to Ministers.
When late or failed postal deliveries result in hundreds missing medical appointments or being fined for late payment for bills they have still not received it’s clear that action needs to be taken. But that’s the situation with Royal Mail. Matters cannot carry on like this. It affects the whole of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
The Helston and the Lizard area alone has been highlighted by Royal Mail itself as one of the worst performing in the UK. But this is no slight on frontline workers (our posties), who work in challenging circumstances and are run off their feet.
After taking up numerous cases of Royal Mail failure and receiving the same tired excuses, last week I wrote to its Chief Exec, Alistair Cochrane, on the same day as the Chair of the Commons Business & Trade Select Committee – Rt Hon Liam Byrne MP. We’re both demanding answers.
Royal Mail is responsible for the Universal Service Obligation. It should count for something. Royal Mail was again fined £21-million last year by OFCOM for service failure, but senior managers aren’t bothered. They seem more focussed on their battle with rival parcel delivery services.
I’ll be following this with further representations, sorting office visits and taking up of service failure. So please keep in touch…by email or Royal Mail.
