ONE of the biggest of the many legacies of the previous government, as measured by the weight of casework in my “postbag”, is the serious failings experienced by children with Special Educational Needs in our education system. Special Educational Needs & Disability (SEND) and Education, Health & Care Plan (ECHP) services have failed many children during the crucial years they’re supposed to be at school, though far too many find their needs can’t be accommodated there. A nationwide problem.