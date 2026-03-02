Up in Parliament this week, I spoke in support of a Liberal Democrat motion calling for the release of official files relating to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s role as a trade envoy, after the rather shocking revelations that have come out in recent weeks as part of the Epstein files. My focus throughout the debate was clear: the victims must come first. The government has now agreed to release the files, which is a huge win for the victims and of course also an important step forward, but it must not be the end of the process. I have now also called for a full, victim-led public inquiry, so that the full truth can come out and justice can be done. Only a proper inquiry will have the powers needed to compel witnesses and provide the transparency that victims deserve.