THIS week I encouraged families, teachers and specialists across our constituency to take part in the ongoing government consultation on reforms to the SEND system, following the publication of the new SEND White Paper.
Many families here in North Cornwall know first-hand how difficult it can be to access the right support for their children with complex needs, and my team and I have worked on hundreds of cases involving EHCPs and special needs, many unfortunately with long delays. Too many parents of SEND children will have a story about assessments taking months, or their children not quite getting the right support they need.
That’s why I have hosted a SEND Summit locally in Bodmin with those parents who have had to fight incredibly hard just to secure the education their children deserve, as well as meeting stakeholders on a number of occasions (and hosting a SEND Roundtable) in Westminster to press for urgent improvements. Now that the Government's consultation is open until May 18, it is really vital that the experiences of families here in North Cornwall help shape future reforms. I therefore strongly encourage anyone with experience of the SEND system (whether you’re a teacher, parent, or otherwise) to please take part and make sure your voice is properly heard. It’s the only way we can collectively change the system for the better.
Up in Parliament this week, I spoke in support of a Liberal Democrat motion calling for the release of official files relating to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s role as a trade envoy, after the rather shocking revelations that have come out in recent weeks as part of the Epstein files. My focus throughout the debate was clear: the victims must come first. The government has now agreed to release the files, which is a huge win for the victims and of course also an important step forward, but it must not be the end of the process. I have now also called for a full, victim-led public inquiry, so that the full truth can come out and justice can be done. Only a proper inquiry will have the powers needed to compel witnesses and provide the transparency that victims deserve.
I also challenged Ministers in the Commons over the government’s latest U-turn on delayed local elections, which may cost taxpayers over £60-million. At a time when councils such as ours here in Cornwall are already under severe financial pressure, it is vital that public money is spent responsibly. When decisions of this scale are reversed at the last minute, taxpayers deserve clear answers and proper accountability. I’ve been pushing the Secretary of State for this, and will continue to do so until we’ve the answers we need.
I also spoke out following the announcement that Molson Coors is likely to close Sharp’s Brewery in Rock, putting around 50 local jobs at risk (not to mention the jobs related to the supply chains). This news has really concerned many people across our constituency, particularly given the pressures already facing our pubs and hospitality businesses. Sharp’s Brewery and famous beers such as Doom Bar have become closely associated with Cornwall, and it would be a serious loss if production were moved elsewhere. I have also called on Ministers to provide stronger support for pubs and breweries and to consider protections so that products branded as Cornish are genuinely produced here.
Finally, I welcomed some positive news this week regarding Cornwall Council’s revised car park proposals, following public feedback. Many residents contacted me with concerns about changes affecting car parks along the Camel Trail and at Kit Hill, which I passed directly to the council. It is encouraging to see they have listened and plans have been adapted in response to local voices, including proposals for a free first hour in some car parks to support local resident use. A final decision hasn’t been made yet so I will continue making representations on those car parks that have not yet been taken off the list.
