These efforts come as the Government clears 90 per cent of Cornwall Council’s SEND spending debt, covering around £70-million of a £78-million debt. For too long, councils across the country have been paralysed in the face of soaring SEND costs and an inflexible system, but our Labour government is tackling both those issues head on. Reforms to SEND will ensure every child with special educational needs and disabilities will be entitled to a legally backed Individual Support Plan (ISP), tailored by teachers and specialists and moving away from a “one-sizefits-all” model. Additionally, children with more complex needs will see their Education, Health, and Care Plans (EHCPs) strengthened, as well as a “triplelock” of protections which will ensure no child will see themselves removed from specialist schools, nor see their funding cut.