We’ve seen some good progress to support Cornwall, such as the importance of Kernewek, which has been fought for many years by many people across Cornwall. Last year I proposed my Cornish Language Bill, aimed at helping people who want to learn Kernewek to be able to do so. There was also the allocation of Part III Language Status to Kernewek, putting us on par with other languages in the United Kingdom. For our local economy, the Kernow Industrial Growth Fund is backing the industries where we have a real opportunity for growth.