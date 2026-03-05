Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!, says: “Having started the tour in the riverside village of Cremyll in the south east of the county, we have already visited Mount Edgcumbe Country Park and the picturesque coastal communities of Kingsand and Cawsand. We have seen the wilds of Rame Head and last time we were in the ancient village of Crafthole and the seaside village of Portwrinkle.”