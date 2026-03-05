OUR tour of exploration around Cornwall today brings us to the neighbouring coastal villages of Downderry and Seaton as the Cornish Times website serialises the travel book, Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County.
Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!, says: “Having started the tour in the riverside village of Cremyll in the south east of the county, we have already visited Mount Edgcumbe Country Park and the picturesque coastal communities of Kingsand and Cawsand. We have seen the wilds of Rame Head and last time we were in the ancient village of Crafthole and the seaside village of Portwrinkle.”
Further to the west in Whitsand Bay are Downderry and Seaton. When the tide is out, you can walk on the sands from Downderry around to Seaton. There are rockpools to explore or you can just pause on the seafront to watch boats and vessels close to the shore and further out in the English Channel near the Eddystone Lighthouse.
The River Seaton cuts through the sands at Seaton, adding a further attraction for beach-goers.
The beaches of the splendid south coast of Cornwall are generally more sheltered than those on the north coast but, when conditions are right, surfers can ride the waves at Seaton. There’s also a country park in Seaton next to the river.
The coast path to the west of Seaton goes over the cliffs to the resort and beach at Millendreath, near Looe.
Next time we will be visiting lovely Looe and pretty Polperro. From these two tourist hotspots, the tour continues along the south coast taking in Polruan and Fowey.
The journey around Cornwall offers something for everyone, from popular beaches, wild moorland, storm-beaten cliffs and scenic rivers to historic towns, pretty villages, mining relics and tourist attractions.
*More details of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County can be found via this link to Andrew's author page on Amazon - https://bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
