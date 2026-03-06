Equally, residents deserve clarity on what form of investment the Council is prepared to make to attract new commercial routes and airline partners. I understand work on route development is now under way, but that is work which should have begun many months ago. Since the new administration took office, I have been urging the Council to escalate planning and to pursue business opportunities on the landside as well as airside. I have been having those conversations myself but, ultimately, the airport is not actually my jurisdiction and I am not the one able to sign on the dotted line. There is little time to lose: local staff jobs are on the line, and the airport’s future depends on turning warm words with potential partners into sustainable revenue.