Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!, says: "Our tour of Cornwall started in the riverside village of Cremyll in the south east of the county. We have since visited Mount Edgcumbe Country Park, Kingsand and Cawsand, the wilds of Rame Head and villages on the coast of Whitsand Bay. Our journey now brings us to Looe and then Polperro."