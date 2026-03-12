THE tourist hotspot of Looe and the pretty coastal village of Polperro feature today as the Cornish Times website continues its serialisation of the travel book, Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County.
Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!, says: "Our tour of Cornwall started in the riverside village of Cremyll in the south east of the county. We have since visited Mount Edgcumbe Country Park, Kingsand and Cawsand, the wilds of Rame Head and villages on the coast of Whitsand Bay. Our journey now brings us to Looe and then Polperro."
Looe, with its river, beaches, narrow streets and scenic branchline railway, is a real draw for holidaymakers. The town’s working harbour is on the river and commercial fishing boats come and go.
Pleasure craft also ply up and down the river as they leave for or return from a cruise around the bay or a fishing trip. In addition, boats take passengers to Looe Island which is known for its wildlife, including seals.
One seal, called Nelson, who was a popular visitor to the town, is remembered with a sculpture on the west side of the river.
The picturesque fishing village of Polperro is a few miles to the west of Looe. Visitors to the village may learn more about the smuggling that went on in the past or hear the pleasing harmonies of a male voice choir singing on the quayside.
Next time we will be visiting the coastal village of Polruan which faces across to the historic town of Fowey.
The journey around Cornwall, taking in well-known spots but also lesser known locations, offers something for everyone, from popular beaches, wild moorland, storm-beaten cliffs and scenic rivers to historic towns, pretty villages, mining relics and tourist attractions.
*Andrew Townsend is a journalist and writer. More details of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County can be found via this link to Andrew's author page on Amazon - https://bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
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