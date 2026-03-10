IT’S here! The sun has arrived. Hopefully we will enjoy it again when we welcome bird watchers around Helston Boating Lake later on this month, however we still have another outdoor event in the diary, at the delightful area at Higher Keigwin Farm, Morvah, Penzance when one of the best views in Cornwall can be experienced.
The date is Thursday, May 14, from 10am to 3pm. Full details of this strenuous but exhilarating walk is in the CN . Cost £12.
After coffee and a walk around the farm with Lisa Guy, who has farmed there for over 25 years, members will return to the barn for a picnic lunch (please bring your own) and a talk by Jon Brooks of Zennor Parish Council on the campaign to designate West Penwith as an International Dark Sky Park. How fortunate we are to have up to date information of this stunning area.
The WI in Cornwall is well known for its love and expertise of crafts and we have more events to come this spring, perhaps some with unusual names and descriptions to attract one’s interest? The Spring Four Corner Day on Friday, May 15, at County House has these on offer, “Zentangle Cards,”, “Paper Spring Bouquet,” “ Getting more from your Sewing Machine”, and “Chicken Scratch Embroidery”, are examples of the diversity and pleasure that can always be found in these craft days. However there is even more good news, with an offer of lunch with soup with a roll and cake which will be provided at a cost of £5.
Cornish members are very fortunate to have such a wide variety of events to experience, the March CN is packed with a surfeit of contrasting events. For example, the Literary Afternoon Tea will be another winner judging by previous occasions. The speaker this time is Charlotte Bradman who will entertain her audience with tales of her alternative lifestyle and account of her adventures which were featured in a national newspaper last year. We shall be further indulged by enjoying afternoon tea at the Penmorvah Hotel Falmouth. The date is Monday May 18th from 2pm to 5pm. Cost £25. We all deserve an educational treat, plus tea!
WI members love to have a chat! Whilst being very enjoyable it can also be very productive, for instance, at the chairs coffee morning at Marazion Community on Friday, April 24, at 10am, members can win a raffle, buy various goods at a variety of stalls and of course chat, especially aided and abetted by a delicious cup of coffee with the co-chairs Liz Baker and Margaret Johnson.
The CFWI has always had a reputation of being extremely practicable and they certainly deserve a gold star for their latest idea. “A Bra Bank”. Members are asked to collect and donate, used and unused bras as an ideal way to recycle, help women in need and raise funds for the federation. Further information from [email protected]
For further information on any of these events contact 01872 272843.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.