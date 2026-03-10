The WI in Cornwall is well known for its love and expertise of crafts and we have more events to come this spring, perhaps some with unusual names and descriptions to attract one’s interest? The Spring Four Corner Day on Friday, May 15, at County House has these on offer, “Zentangle Cards,”, “Paper Spring Bouquet,” “ Getting more from your Sewing Machine”, and “Chicken Scratch Embroidery”, are examples of the diversity and pleasure that can always be found in these craft days. However there is even more good news, with an offer of lunch with soup with a roll and cake which will be provided at a cost of £5.