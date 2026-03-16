Selective justice is not justice; tackling violence against women and girls is a responsibility for all politicians, regardless of the colour of their rosette. In January 2025, the Conservatives put forward a motion that, yes, would have called for a national inquiry, but simultaneously would have killed a law introducing new safeguards for children. For the sake of a parliamentary stunt, the Tories were willing to pit the protection of women and girls against children’s safety. One year on, myself and colleagues (particularly female Parliamentarians) still receive torrents of abuse from understandably concerned constituents, but so often founded on the mistaken belief that a national inquiry isn’t happening. MPs should rightly hold the government to account to ensure we are doing the best we can for survivors, but it is a moral failure to see it as an opportunity to take cheap political shots.