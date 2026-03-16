TIME and again, South West Water has failed us. From pumping sewage into our waterways to increasing our bills, residents across South East Cornwall are rightly frustrated. South West Water must get its act together, and I will continue pressing them to do so.
My family and I were sickened watching the recent Channel 4 documentary dirty business, with family and friends being so concerned they wanted to stop me going in the water, something I love. We can't let failing companies or regulations stop us doing what we love and I'll be working with you to demand improvements
Local people in South East Cornwall often speak with me about how reducing water bills would make a real difference to family finances. So, I welcome the government stepping in with major reforms to support around 300,000 low-income households with their water bills. This makes good progress in lowering bills, but I know that we must continue to tackle the cost of living crisis.
That’s why I’m determined to take action. Last month, we announced that energy bills will be lowered by seven per cent, on top of the £150 off bills for those eligible for the Warm Homes Discount. We’ve also introduced the Local Power Plan, meaning our communities can control their energy, and have a stake in the profits. Here in South East Cornwall, Callington Health Centre will receive over £21,000 as part of Labour’s NHS clean energy upgrade.
Recent conflicts have made it clear that we must reduce our reliance on foreign regimes and invest in homegrown energy. That’s why Labour has made this a top priority.
Locally, I’m really pleased that the River Fowey in Lostwithiel has been earmarked as one of 13 new bathing water sites. This designation would mean regular water quality testing, helping people swim with confidence. It’s an important first step, but it needs public support to be secured. The consultation closes on March 23, and can be completed online, by email or by post. I encourage everyone to take part and the link is available on my social media channels.
To take further action to clean up our rivers and seas, I’m calling for an end to self-monitoring and self-reporting by water companies, seeking a Parliamentary debate on sewage pollution and public health, and writing to Ministers. I am also following up on my request to meet with the new South West Water CEO, Keith Haslett, to ensure the company puts people before profit.
There has been real progress to clean up our waterways and support families directly, with thousands of children lifted out of poverty and many more breakfast clubs opening, as well as the triple lock for pensioners. Our public services are also improving with more police officers on our streets and NHS waiting lists continuing to fall, down 374,000 in 18 months.
The job is not done, and I’m determined to keep working so families and our communities in South East Cornwall are better off.
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