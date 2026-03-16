Locally, I’m really pleased that the River Fowey in Lostwithiel has been earmarked as one of 13 new bathing water sites. This designation would mean regular water quality testing, helping people swim with confidence. It’s an important first step, but it needs public support to be secured. The consultation closes on March 23, and can be completed online, by email or by post. I encourage everyone to take part and the link is available on my social media channels.