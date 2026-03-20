AT the recent Cornwall Council budget meeting, I attempted to ask a question about accessible housing. Unfortunately, I was not permitted to raise it during the meeting. However, the issue remains one that deserves public discussion.
My question was simple: why is Cornwall Council purchasing open-market properties for affordable housing that are not built to M4(2) or M4(3) accessibility standards?
M4(2) homes are designed to be accessible and adaptable for people with mobility needs, while M4(3) homes are suitable for wheelchair users. These standards help ensure that homes can support people whose mobility may change over time.
Cornwall already faces a shortage of accessible housing. Many residents with disabilities or long-term health conditions live in properties that are difficult to adapt or simply unsuitable for their needs. Others remain waiting for appropriate housing because suitable homes are not available.
Through my professional work in accessibility and inclusive design, I regularly see how unsuitable housing can affect people’s independence and wellbeing. A home should support someone’s ability to live independently, not create daily barriers.
At the same time, the council is purchasing properties on the open market as part of its affordable housing programme. Increasing affordable housing is important, but we must also ask whether we are purchasing homes that will meet the needs of Cornwall’s residents in the long term.
If homes cannot easily be adapted to accessibility standards, we risk investing public money in housing that may not serve those who need it most.
Accessible housing should not be seen as a specialist issue. With an ageing population and increasing demand for adaptable homes, it is something that will affect more and more families.
If Cornwall is investing in housing today, we must ensure those homes are fit for the future and for the communities they are meant to serve.
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