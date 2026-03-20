It was heartening to see so many people positively celebrating their Cornishness and I was delighted that all political groups on the unitary authority came together to co-sign a letter to a government minister seeking tick boxes for Cornish nationality and proficiency in the Cornish language on the 2031 census. In addition to myself, the letter was signed by council Leader Leigh Frost (Liberal Democrat), deputy leader Adam Paynter (Independent), Paul Ashton (Reform UK), Drew Creek (Green), Connor Donnithorne (Conservative), Kate Ewert (Labour) and Rowland O’Connor (Cornish Independent non-aligned). I would like to say thank you to one and all for uniting on our national saint’s day with this call for greater recognition of Cornish nationhood.