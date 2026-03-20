IN March there were so many meetings but it was also good to take part in events around St Piran’s Day. I was pleased to support the procession in St Austell and help organise the longstanding march to the oratory near Perranporth.
It was heartening to see so many people positively celebrating their Cornishness and I was delighted that all political groups on the unitary authority came together to co-sign a letter to a government minister seeking tick boxes for Cornish nationality and proficiency in the Cornish language on the 2031 census. In addition to myself, the letter was signed by council Leader Leigh Frost (Liberal Democrat), deputy leader Adam Paynter (Independent), Paul Ashton (Reform UK), Drew Creek (Green), Connor Donnithorne (Conservative), Kate Ewert (Labour) and Rowland O’Connor (Cornish Independent non-aligned). I would like to say thank you to one and all for uniting on our national saint’s day with this call for greater recognition of Cornish nationhood.
Linked to considerations around Cornish national identity, I have been involved with making representations to the consultation into a new BBC Charter. In particular, we are calling for a proper public media service for Cornwall and more programming in the Cornish language.
And at Cornwall Council, I successfully sought some changes to the new Culture Strategy, which is now out for consultation.
I previously reported that the company behind plans for a 32MW solar farm at Trerice in the St Dennis parish had appealed the decision of Cornwall Council to refuse planning permission for the development. I would like to let everyone know that the date for the hearing has been shifted to May 12. It will be held in The Pitch at St Dennis.
If I can be of assistance to anyone, please feel free to get in contact with me: [email protected] or 07791 876607.
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