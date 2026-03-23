The Truro and Falmouth constituency is spread out from one side of the Cornish coast to the other. It runs from Crantock across to Grampound Road, over the Roseland, down through Falmouth and Penryn and across Truro, Chacewater and Goonhavern. I try my best to visit the different parts of it as often as I can. I was on the Roseland at Gerrans Church New Steeple Celebration Service, in Penryn, Truro City Community Youth Football and Falmouth Spring Flower Festival this weekend, for example.