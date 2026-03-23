I SPLIT my time between working in Parliament and in the constituency. It’s a weird job where you get elected to represent a place, then are sent 300 miles away for over half your time to do it!
I’m normally in Cornwall from Thursday to Sunday nights and I’m always relieved to be home and determined to get around the constituency as much as humanly possible.
The Truro and Falmouth constituency is spread out from one side of the Cornish coast to the other. It runs from Crantock across to Grampound Road, over the Roseland, down through Falmouth and Penryn and across Truro, Chacewater and Goonhavern. I try my best to visit the different parts of it as often as I can. I was on the Roseland at Gerrans Church New Steeple Celebration Service, in Penryn, Truro City Community Youth Football and Falmouth Spring Flower Festival this weekend, for example.
One of the ways I see as many people as possible, as well as running regular surgeries every month in Truro and Falmouth, is by hosting local ‘Tea with your MP’ events. These meetings have been a successful way to meet constituents, listen to the issues and challenges they’re facing, and hear ideas about what matters most in their communities. So far I’ve visited Tregony, Portscatho, St Newlyn East, and most recently, Ladock, with Ruan Lanihorne planned for April.
These sessions run alongside the surgeries for people who prefer to discuss matters privately and receive help with casework. Both approaches have been helpful in getting to know people better and understanding the specific challenges residents face depending on where they live.
At the ‘Tea with your MP’ event on March 6, the main topic of discussion was the recent flooding following the sustained heavy rain across the South West. Storm Goretti worsened the situation by bringing down trees and debris, which blocked drains that are supposed to mitigate flooding risk and that the community relies on for water clearance.
Many residents live right next to the Tresillian river, which passes through the village and is beautiful, but also a known flood risk. The flooding earlier this year has been particularly severe, and people shared the difficulties they’ve been dealing with as a result. I am contacting the Environment Agency about the flooding and Cormac regarding road, surface water and drain maintenance.
Although we live in an increasingly digital world, the experience at Ladock also highlighted the value of traditional communication. By sending 250 letters to local households, many more people were able to hear about the event and attend, which was a reminder of the continued importance of written messages and face-to-face conversations.
I hope these events give people a chance to meet with me in an informal way, over a hot drink with plenty of biscuits and in their own local spaces. I will keep putting these on and reaching each community in turn.
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