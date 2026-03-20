CHILDREN with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) have been amongst the most let down by the last Conservative government.
I’m not denying there have always been challenges to ensure who and how much additional assistance is offered. But the extent of crisis after nine years experimenting with dodgy political theories and promoting Academies is overwhelming. Children let down. Not because of the choices of those struggling to keep our schools afloat. But because of a heartless distain at the centre of government. Our schools should be helped to ensure children get the help they need.
The “SEND Summit” I called last week in Helston gave parents the voice they deserve. And boy did they use it. With outstanding contributions. I was delighted senior education officers, an Academy CEO, specialists and teachers listened intently. More than 80 parents and education professionals attended for the three-hour session. The latest of a series of meetings and parliamentary initiatives. But there's more to do...
We now have a golden opportunity, to respond to the recently published government Schools White Paper. Thousands of talented children don’t realise their potential because our systems can’t cope with children who are different. I’m keen to get children, parents, schools, specialists and the local education authority to speak with one voice.
I was delighted to have a private lunch with HRH Duke of Cornwall during his recent St Piran's Day visit to west Cornwall. Managers and staff at Wheal Dream, near Helston were astonished and delighted when he turned up! Lots of excitement, pictures and selfies (with him not me of course!) I’ve been communicating with the Duchy on many matters of mutual interest, including: housing and homelessness; learning lessons from recent storms; matters specific to the Isles of Scilly; poverty and cost-of-living; mental health and suicide prevention; and more. We have much follow up work. HRH was engaging, deeply interested, sympathetic and well informed.
A big shout out to volunteers who monitor and recover marine strandings.
I came upon the sad sight of a recently dead young female common dolphin on a beach last weekend, and reported it to the Cornwall Wildlife Trust Marine Strandings Network supported by British Divers Marine Life Rescue. Soon after Wildlife Trust rep. Dan Jarvis arrived on scene with young volunteers. They surveyed, measured and removed for postmortem.
Important work. Understanding the cause of these upsetting strandings ensure we learn lessons which help improve policy in the marine environment.
Heating oil prices more than doubled and worse following Trump and Netanyahu's attack on Iran. I took this up with Treasury and Energy Ministers, urging government to support off-grid residents who have no alternative power source.
This affects over 1.5-million households across the UK. I’m pleased the PM has responded to begin a scheme to help. More to do, but to be fair, I asked him to act quickly and he did.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.