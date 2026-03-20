I was delighted to have a private lunch with HRH Duke of Cornwall during his recent St Piran's Day visit to west Cornwall. Managers and staff at Wheal Dream, near Helston were astonished and delighted when he turned up! Lots of excitement, pictures and selfies (with him not me of course!) I’ve been communicating with the Duchy on many matters of mutual interest, including: housing and homelessness; learning lessons from recent storms; matters specific to the Isles of Scilly; poverty and cost-of-living; mental health and suicide prevention; and more. We have much follow up work. HRH was engaging, deeply interested, sympathetic and well informed.