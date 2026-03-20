Alongside this, I led a really important debate in Parliament on behalf of countless domestic abuse survivors here in North Cornwall, where I pointed out the very real barriers many face when trying to access justice. I shared the case of one constituent here who, after fleeing abuse, now faces an incredibly difficult legal situation with limited access to support. Too often, survivors are locked out of legal aid because they fall just above strict thresholds, despite living in extremely vulnerable circumstances. Following the debate, I have formally launched a petition calling for urgent reform of the legal aid means test, working closely with charities such as Women’s Aid and Surviving Economic Abuse. If you would like to sign the petition, please check my Facebook (just search for ‘Ben Maguire MP’) and click the link to add your name. I then also followed up directly with the Solicitor General in the House of Commons this week, to press for a meeting with justice ministers so we can drive forward real change for survivors. These vulnerable people must never be denied justice because of an outdated and unfair system.