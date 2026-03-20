IN South East Cornwall, women and girls are at the heart of our communities.
They are our mayors, police officers, farmers, hairdressers, members of our armed forces, community organisers, athletes and councillors. They keep our area moving, and they help our communities thrive. We also have a proud history of strong women, including Selina Cooper from Callington, who fought tirelessly for women workers and for women’s right to vote, as well as the incredible humanitarian and pacifist Emily Hobhouse.
But for far too long, women and girls have been let down by a system that wasn’t designed to address our needs.
I am determined to help reshape how we think about Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG). The government’s new VAWG Strategy marks an important step forward, and I welcome the focus on prevention, pursuing predators, and support for victims.
Here in South East Cornwall, I have been out in our communities with local police officers in places like Looe and Torpoint to speak with them further about the incredible work that they are doing to ensure that women and girls feel safe in the places where we live and work. I know from speaking with local women that they want further support with this and I’ll be working hard to ensure that our communities are safe for everyone.
But the world has changed, and it’s not just about keeping physical spaces safe. Digital forums and AI have been increasingly used to cause harm within our communities. Deepfakes are an example where AI is becoming a worrying issue for women. It’s troubling to me that someone can create an indecent image of someone that they may not even know. That’s why I am proud that this Labour government has cracked down on explicit deepfakes, with predators facing potential prosecution for those crimes.
I know the strength of feeling people in our area have about supporting rape victims. I have had many people contact me, and I think that victim-survivors deserve a justice system that doesn’t judge them but rather focuses on pursuing perpetrators.
That’s why I welcome this Labour government’s introduction of Independent Legal Advisors for rape victims. I understand that having dedicated support and protection throughout the justice process will help to ensure that victims feel heard throughout.
The grooming gangs scandal is truly one of the darkest chapters in this country’s recent history. The government is taking forward changes to criminal law to strengthen punishments and implement key recommendations, and this work must continue with urgency and care.
I will continue to work hard to deliver results for women and girls across South East Cornwall. With a national strategy now in place, the focus must be on ensuring that our area receives the resources it needs – and that supporting victims, survivors, and families is always at the centre of this work. Ending violence against women and girls is not a distant ambition. It is a responsibility we all share, and one I am committed to pursuing every day.
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