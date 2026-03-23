We are launching a new deal for young people, which will include a Youth Jobs Grant, through which businesses will receive £3,000 for every young person they hire aged 18-24 who has been on Universal Credit and looking for work for six months. This is expected to support 60,000 young people over three years, while the expansion of the Jobs Guarantee across the UK to a wider age range, from 18-21 to 18-24, which will create more than 35,000 extra subsidised jobs, bringing the total number of young people supported through the scheme to over 90,000 in the next three years.