Trelesik: tre – homestead, lesik – meaning obscure
Yn gwiryonedh yma lies tyller yn Kernow henwys Trelissick. Hwithrans a dhew anedha a dhiskwedh bos aga hanow derowel neppyth kepar ha ‘Trewolesik’, mes hanow an chi bras ogas dhe’n Kowbal Harri Ruw, ha’y hendra, o Trelesyk. Tewl yw styr y hanow martesen mes splann yw y wel a-dreus Morlynn an Garrek.
Drehevys veu an kynsa chi bras omma y’n vledhen 1750 gans unn Edmund Davey rag perghen an maner, John Lawrence y hanow. Pennser a vri o Davey, kyn teuth ha bos nebes moy aswonys y mab-wynn, Humphry y hanow.
An chi nowydh a veu drehevys y’n vledhen 1824 ha lemmyn yth yw an chi ha’y diredhow park perghennys gans an Trest Kenedhlek. Yma lowarthow pur deg ryb an chi hag y hyllir kerdhes yn kosel pell a-hys Dowr Fal ha lies heylyn kyns dehweles dhe’n chi rag te dehen!
In fact there are many places in Cornwall called Trelissick. Research into two of them shows that their original names was something like ‘Trewolesik’, but the name of the big house near the King Harry Ferry, and its home farm, was Trelesyk. The meaning of its name may be obscure but its view across the Carrick Roads is wonderful.
The first house was built here in 1750 by a certain Edmund Davy for the owner of the manor, John Lawrence. Davy was a respected architect, although his grandson Humphry became rather more well-known.
The new house was built in 1824 and the house and its parkland are now owned by the National Trust. There are very beautiful gardens by the house and you can walk in peace a long way along the Fal River and numerous creeks before coming back to the house for a cream tea!
An Rosweyth exists to promote the use of the Cornish language. Visit www.speakcornish.com
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