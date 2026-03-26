AS Easter approaches, we continue our serialisation of the travel book, Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County, by focusing on the fabulous town of Fowey.
Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!, says: “Our tour of Cornwall is progressing nicely along the splendid south coast of the county. We’ve looked at locations on the shores of Plymouth Sound and Whitsand Bay as well as visiting Looe, Polperro and Polruan.
“Today we cross the water from Polruan to arrive in Fowey.”
Fowey is one of the gems of Cornwall. The ancient town sits on the west bank of the River Fowey as it reaches the English Channel. From the town’s main car park, you can walk through narrow streets down to the charming town centre with its shops, cafes and pubs.
Fowey was known for smuggling in the past with the Fowey Gallants having quite a reputation! Today, the town is also known for its connection with the 20th century novelist Daphne du Maurier.
Two ferries cross the river to Fowey, a vehicle ferry from Bodinnick and the passenger ferry from Polruan.
A stroll out of the town centre and along the river will bring you to the sandy, suntrap beach of Readymoney Cove. Beyond the beach is an old fortification known as St Catherine’s Castle.
Next time we will be heading west over the hills from Fowey to Par and then historic Charlestown, two communities with contrasting docks.
Our journey around Cornwall, taking in well-known spots but also lesser known locations, offers something for everyone, from popular beaches, wild moorland, storm-beaten cliffs and scenic rivers to historic towns, pretty villages, mining relics and visitor attractions.
*Andrew Townsend is a journalist and writer. More details of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County can be found via this link to Andrew's author page on Amazon - https://bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.