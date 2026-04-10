However there is one item in the County News which is of paramount interest; what we get for our WI subscription, which of course affects everyone. This article details all the advantages, with friendship being quite rightly at the top of the list. Most of us realise that as a mainly rural county, one can never underestimate the value of friendship, here in Cornwall, the WI has played a stellar part. Learning is another vital issue, remembering the reason the WI was formed in the first place. Fun and contribution are two other headings that point to the success that establish the WI at the top of women’s organisations.