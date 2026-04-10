SPRING has officially arrived and the Women’s Institute (WI) is fully prepared with a plethora of events that will satisfy the most challenging customer.
However there is one item in the County News which is of paramount interest; what we get for our WI subscription, which of course affects everyone. This article details all the advantages, with friendship being quite rightly at the top of the list. Most of us realise that as a mainly rural county, one can never underestimate the value of friendship, here in Cornwall, the WI has played a stellar part. Learning is another vital issue, remembering the reason the WI was formed in the first place. Fun and contribution are two other headings that point to the success that establish the WI at the top of women’s organisations.
“Rivers for People and Wildlife” is a very appealing title to tell us about one of our most of our well-known rivers in Cornwall. The River Fal, and the conservation project which won the “Friends of the Fal” the 2025 Cornwall Wildlife Trust Volunteer Best Group Award. Date June 10. 10am to 3.30pm.
Meeting at Grampound Village Hall with a welcoming cup of tea and coffee, Fran and Sarah of this group will talk about this project development before setting of for a walk through this lovely woodland, full of wildlife beside the river Fal. This event has everything. Education, Walk, Talk, Q and A and something to eat.
We have another excellent out door event on the agenda where members can take party in learning about a “Special Area of Conservation and a site of Special Scientific Interest”. We are so lucky we are to have Penhale dunes in our area when we have the opportunity to visit a site which has special historical interest in our county; an exceptional event with renowned speakers and a guided circular three-mile walk with specific information observing the prodigious variety of wildlife, habitats and historical landmarks. The date is July 2, 10am to 1pm meeting at Perranporth Golf Club. Lunch can be purchased at the Golf Club or bring your own.
It will be very pleasurable to visit Trewithen Gardens again. The CFWI have a long and enjoyable history of visits to these exceptional gardens. The date is June 17, 10am to 1pm. We shall have recovered from the Royal Cornwall Show by then and enjoy walking around the formal gardens with one of the experienced garden team. There is so much to see, we can treat ourselves to lunch and then visit the house in the afternoon if we wish.
Members have homework to do! Now is nomination time, for the ten elected members of the CFWI Board of Trustees for 2026-2028. The requirements of what is expected of a new trustee has been sent to all WI’s with further necessary information. We have such a superb WI organisation with a history of exceptional officers and events. If you enjoy being a WI member why not become even more involved?
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