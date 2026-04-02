TODAY we are visiting Cornish communities with contrasting docks – Par and Charlestown – as we continue our serialisation of the travel book, Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County.
Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!, says: “Our tour of exploration in Cornwall is progressing nicely along the splendid south coast of the county. We’ve looked at locations on the shores of South East Cornwall, including Looe, Polperro and Polruan, and have visited the historic town of Fowey with its smuggling past.
“Today are heading west over the hills from Fowey to Par and then historic Charlestown.”
The town of Par, on the mainline railway, has a large beach with plenty of space for building sandcastles and playing games. Behind the sand dunes is the Par Beach bird lake which is a haven for wildlife.
The industrial Par Docks area is to the west of Par Sands, while to the south east is the beach at Polkerris. Further south is Gribbin Head with it towering daymark banded in red and white stripes. The tower was built on the headland in the 19th century to alert shipping to the approaches to Fowey.
Across St Austell Bay is the harbour at Charlestown, built for industrial purposes more than 200 years ago. The harbour is traditionally home to masted sailing ships and is a magnet for tourists. The harbour has also been used as a set for films and television series, including Poldark and Doctor Who. In addition, there are two small beaches at Charlestown.
Next time we will be going further west in St Austell Bay to take in marvellous Mevagissey and glorious Gorran Haven.
Our journey around Cornwall, visiting well-known spots but also lesser known locations, offers something for everyone, from sandy beaches, remote moorland, storm-beaten cliffs and scenic rivers to historic towns, picturesque villages, mining relics and tourist attractions.
• Andrew Townsend is a journalist and writer. More details of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County can be found via this link to Andrew's author page on Amazon - bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
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