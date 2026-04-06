CORNWALL is one of the first places in the UK to welcome spring, thanks to its mild maritime climate.
Here are some of the best spots in Cornwall, according to Away Resorts, to see some of the first spring blooms in the UK:
The Lost Gardens of Heligan:
One of Cornwall’s best-known gardens, the Lost Gardens of Heligan is a good place to see early blossom. Cherry trees can be found across the site, bringing pink colour alongside camellias and magnolias. As spring progresses, daffodils and primroses also begin to appear along woodland paths and in the Victorian gardens, adding more colour to the landscape.
Trebah Garden:
Set in a valley leading down to the Helford River, Trebah Garden offers a coastal setting for spring flowers. Magnolias can be seen along paths and terraces, standing out against the garden’s subtropical planting. Early in the season, camellias and rhododendrons are also in bloom, adding more colour to the garden. As spring continues, more flowers appear across the valley, with planting changing as the season progresses.
Trelissick Garden:
Perched on a headland overlooking the Fal River near Truro, Trelissick Garden combines coastal views with seasonal planting. In spring, it’s the daffodils that stand out, appearing across the gardens and parkland alongside magnolias and early rhododendrons.
Caerhays Castle and Gardens:
Caerhays Castle on the Roseland Peninsula is internationally renowned for its remarkable collection of magnolias, which bloom each spring. Alongside these impressive displays, including a 100-year-old Magnolia tree, visitors can also find ornamental cherry trees and camellias.
Lamorran House Gardens:
Tucked away in the village of St Mawes, Lamorran House Gardens offers a sheltered setting that supports early spring blooms. With views across the Fal Estuary and a quiet atmosphere, Lamorran is a good spot to see spring flowers in Cornwall.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.