THIS week I was pleased to visit the helipad at Treliske Hospital to look at how we can improve safety and ensure swift patient transfers for the Cornwall Air Ambulance.
This absolutely vital service saves lives across our Duchy, and it is essential that once patients land, they can be transferred safely and efficiently into A&E. I was pleased to be joined by my fellow Cornish MP for Truro and Falmouth, Jayne Kirkham, for the visit, as it’s so important for us to look beyond party politics and work together on these crucial issues that affect the whole of Cornwall. I will be writing to Cornwall Council to push for immediate improvements to the road crossing near the helipad, including measures such as traffic lights, so that it is properly fit for purpose. Longer-term upgrades to the site are already planned, but we need to make sure the safety of patients is prioritised.
I also met recently with the Museums Minister, Baroness Twycross, to make the case for stronger support for North Cornwall’s museums. During our meeting I raised a number of key local sites, including Bodmin Keep, the Charles Causley Trust, and the Discovering42 science museum. These organisations play a hugely important role in preserving Cornwall’s history and culture, as well as providing valuable educational opportunities for local schools and their pupils. The meeting was to outline which funding streams could be used to support each museum, and was very positive all in all. I now look forward to working closely with the Minister and the museums themselves, to secure the help they need to thrive going forward - including continuing my long-running efforts to reopen Bodmin Keep’s doors to visitors soon.
On the healthcare front this week, I wanted to share a practical update following my previous update about the SMILE dental van which visited Bude recently. A number of constituents got in touch after reading my last newsletter to ask how they can access appointments, and I have now been advised by SMILE that referrals are available for those on the NHS dental waiting list by calling 0333 405 0290. On a wider point, expanding access to NHS dentistry remains one of my top priorities as MP, and I’ll be working with local providers, dental schools, and others involved in our North Cornwall Dental Action Group to ensure people can get the care and treatment they need (which many have waited years for).
It has also been great to be out speaking directly with residents across the constituency recently, joined by Cllr Dan Rogerson on the doorsteps of Bodmin, where we spoke with many constituents about both local and national issues affecting them. These conversations are incredibly important in shaping the work I take forward in Parliament, as well as campaigns here in North Cornwall. I would really encourage anyone who would like to raise an issue affecting them to book a surgery appointment with my office, or drop me an email on [email protected]
Finally, I was honoured to attend a Veterans Breakfast at the Borough Arms recently, alongside Cllr Chris Batters, where I had the opportunity to meet with lots of veterans from across North Cornwall. It was incredibly valuable to hear directly about the challenges they are facing post-forces, and I was glad to formally commit my support to them all up in Parliament. This includes backing stronger protections for veterans in upcoming legislation, and continuing to ensure their voices, and concerns, are heard.
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