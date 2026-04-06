This absolutely vital service saves lives across our Duchy, and it is essential that once patients land, they can be transferred safely and efficiently into A&E. I was pleased to be joined by my fellow Cornish MP for Truro and Falmouth, Jayne Kirkham, for the visit, as it’s so important for us to look beyond party politics and work together on these crucial issues that affect the whole of Cornwall. I will be writing to Cornwall Council to push for immediate improvements to the road crossing near the helipad, including measures such as traffic lights, so that it is properly fit for purpose. Longer-term upgrades to the site are already planned, but we need to make sure the safety of patients is prioritised.