Almost every farmer (99 per cent!) has experienced at least one unfair supermarket practice – such as late payments or cancelled orders, and supermarkets buy almost all farm produce, leaving farmers at a significant disadvantage in negotiations. The Groceries Code Adjudicator – the body responsible for overseeing deals between supermarkets and farms – should be strengthened so it can tackle bad behaviour and mediate fairer deals for farmers. We also want to see unnecessary red tape cut for farmers, whilst maintaining our high standards, so they can spend less time doing paperwork and more time in the fields.