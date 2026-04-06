But then there's another sizable group which hero-worships him. Which feels he speaks for them and, in their view, properly challenges what they perceive as woke, unpatriotic, lefty-liberals and Eco-warriors who they believe are soft on law, order, migration, minority populations and groups. The media love him because he divides opinion so sharply. For them, politics is better when there are outrageous comments, deep division and dispute rather than thoughtful and considered nuance.