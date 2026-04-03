GERALDINE’S brother, Johnny, is here for a visit from South Africa so we’ve been showing him the highlights of the Bodmin and Wadebridge area. On the way back, we were close to the Blissy, so it seemed rude not to pop in and show him the delights of the hostelry.
It was early and a small crowd of regulars was in, with Stu the Fish at the bar, so I was able to place an order for an upcoming trip he is planning. Hopefully, a lovely bit of sea bass or something will be on its way. Much as Johnny was impressed with the warmth of the pub, we couldn’t stay long.
As we headed back, on the moor near Delphi the gorse was in full bloom, the bright yellow flowers lifting the gloom of a grey day. Johnny hadn’t seen it before so I was able to tell him a bit about it.
Gorse is an important plant in the region that helps fix nitrogen in poor soils and acts as a shelter and windbreak, growing up to 2.5 metres. The yellow flowers are edible, apparently, but not the seeds.
The wood was often used as fuel for bread ovens but the leaves are used as a tea and contain antioxidants. It forms a great fencing option but I can’t say I’ve met anyone that has made tea or had a gorse flower salad, to date. I’ll try and see if Rog will be a guinea pig.
Still, it’s a cheerful enough plant and that’s a good thing as I have been keeping a sharp eye out for swallows and martins, but no luck yet. It never feels like the summer is getting near until the swallows are skimming over the meadows; maybe just a few more days.
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