One aspect of the NHS that Wes Streeting is going to be focussed on in coming months is the issue of ‘corridor care’. Corridor care has gone from something that only ever happened in a crisis, to normal practice for the NHS. It is baked in. The NHS had even started calling corridors “temporary escalation spaces.” It wasn’t even being measured. Corridor care is not normal; it is a disgrace and this Labour government is going to end it. The good news is that parts of the NHS are already leading the way on this.