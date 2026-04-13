EACH day, world markets and leaders impotently await the latest wild rantings of the psychotic narcissist in the US, his paranoid disciples, and his evil accomplice is Israel. Meanwhile, the rest of us must do our best to deal with the consequences and the rest of life.
Back home, we still await the government’s much-anticipated NHS Workforce Plan – essential to reversing the decline of our NHS and the mess they inherited from Conservative predecessors. Resolving the acute shortage of registered nurses will be central to this.
Improving pay and conditions is vitally important. Averting the widespread experience of nurses being forced to work in understaffed and unsafe patient settings is essential for staff retention. Recruiting yet more well-educated, clinically outstanding, caring and dedicated people into this most honourable of professions remains a priority.
Registered Nurses are safety-critical. Few patients appreciate the distinction between registered nurses and their equally important and highly valued healthcare worker and nursing associate colleagues, whose actions nurses are responsible for. They will be astonished to learn that most registered nurses — who quite rightly must achieve graduate degree level qualification to secure and retain their clinical registration — end a 40-plus year career on Band 5 (circa £37,000).
If registered nurses are treated fairly, the equally important case for healthcare workers, nursing associates and other underpaid staff stands a better chance. It’s critically important to get this right, to stabilise the professions, and to improve workforce retention.
Government Ministers have promised to meet me soon as the cross-party group of MPs I chair proceed with our campaign to help protect farmers and growers from supermarket bullyboys.
Our campaign resulted in the creation of a supermarket regulator (Grocery Code Adjudicator - GCA) in 2013. But the GCA has been underfunded, dependant on government secondments and has failed to take effective action to properly curtail anti-competitive practices. We are calling on the government to grant the regulator the teeth and funds it needs to be effective.
Government Ministers view nature as a “blocker” to the nation’s growth agenda. Their planning law changes weaken protections. But nature is an enhancer of our quality of life, economy, and well-being.
Wildlife charities have lost faith in the government and are pushing back. I continue to challenge ministers. The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world. I’ve been shocked by the dramatic fall in pollinators – butterflies and bees - in our part of the world. Unless we do something, we’ll face an irreversible nature collapse. The government must start listening.
I’ll be holding a street surgery again next Saturday, April 18, at the top of Market Jew Street (Near Market House), Penzance, 10.30am to 12pm. I enjoy listening, being available to answer questions, and to discuss local concerns. All welcome.
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