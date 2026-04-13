IN South East Cornwall, healthcare doesn’t always look the same as the rest of the country. We are a proud rural community but that means our services have to cover a large area.
I know that improving healthcare is a top priority for local people. Since I was elected, I have been working hard here at home, meeting with local groups, organisations and supporting people with their individual experiences. In Parliament, I’ve met with the Health Secretary, Ministers, national groups, made speeches and taken part in debates where I have raised the issue of health hubs in our area so that it is on the Parliamentary record and available for everyone to hear about what matters to us.
Recently, there’s been some good developments for our area, from extra services to trailblazing medical work. I’d like to congratulate The Chestnut Appeal who are launching a hub here in South East Cornwall, helping to form a support group for penile and testicular cancer patients. This will make a real difference for men to be able to share their experiences and seek advice from others going through similar issues.
We’ve also seen groundbreaking medical progress close to home. I was delighted to see that a man from Callington has become the first person in the UK to receive a new prostate cancer drug as part of a clinical trial at Derriford Hospital. For many of us, Derriford is the nearest major hospital, and it’s encouraging to see world class research happening right on our doorstep, with local residents among the first to benefit. I wish him all the very best with his treatment.
I recently hosted a mental health workshop supported by the Samaritans on the Rame Peninsula. People in the area have experienced some very difficult mental health crises recently and it’s important that we talk openly. We discussed how we can support one another – whether that’s checking in on a neighbour, reaching out to a friend, or knowing where to turn when things feel overwhelming. I’m grateful to the Samaritans and local parish councillors for supporting the event and for the work they do year round.
I am also working with Fowey River Practice and local people on saving health services in Polruan. As a rural area, next to the River Fowey, people living in Polruan need essential services close to home and I understand people’s concerns. That’s why I met with the surgery again to discuss its future. This was really constructive and I will continue to support local people with their individual concerns.
So, there is some good news for our healthcare in South East Cornwall. I am championing both physical and mental health in our area, and working with the government to improve services. But I also know that we need to go further and faster. I will keep working with local organisations and speaking up for our area in Westminster so that South East Cornwall gets the support we need.
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