We’ve also seen groundbreaking medical progress close to home. I was delighted to see that a man from Callington has become the first person in the UK to receive a new prostate cancer drug as part of a clinical trial at Derriford Hospital. For many of us, Derriford is the nearest major hospital, and it’s encouraging to see world class research happening right on our doorstep, with local residents among the first to benefit. I wish him all the very best with his treatment.