AS your MP for South East Cornwall, my job is to deliver change on the issues that matter to local people. Promoting local projects, backing campaigns and securing funding from the national pot is what it’s all about. It’s the reason I got into politics – to make a difference for my home, a place that has given me so much.
Since being elected, I’ve worked across a wide range of issues because our area has been overlooked for far too long. We deserve a strong voice, and I’m determined to make sure that South East Cornwall is heard loud and clear in Parliament.
A priority for me is improving SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) support. Too many families have been left struggling in a system that simply isn’t working. I’ve met with Ministers Georgia Gould OBE MP and Josh MacAlister OBE MP to raise the challenges we face here, and in the past month, I’ve held a local roundtable, a drop‑in event, and two surveys to gather views from parents and education professionals. These have made a real difference as I have helped to secure over £9 million for SEND provision in Cornwall, which is over a 10% increase year-on-year. I’ll be working with Cornwall Council to ensure that they are using this money efficiently to best support our children with SEND.
Tamar Tolls are also a top issue for local people. The proposal to increase the admin fee for the TamarTag was felt deeply by many people across South East Cornwall and the public outcry alongside my letter with Luke Pollard MP and Fred Thomas MP to the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee led to an extraordinary meeting. Following this meeting, it was decided that there would be a public consultation to support greater transparency and fairness that we had been calling for. Like you, I eagerly await the publication of the outcome.
Another great example of community effort was the campaign to protect free parking at Kit Hill. Back in January, the Council's proposal to introduce parking charges really disappointed many of us.
This land was gifted to the people of Cornwall by His Majesty King Charles III when Prince William was born. It’s a place where we walk our dogs, exercise or just find a moment of calm in a busy week. That’s why I was glad to support local people in their campaign, acting swiftly to write to Cornwall Council and I spoke with neighbouring MP Ben Maguire. Thanks to strong community pressure and collaboration, the latest proposals no longer include parking charges. A real win for local people.
These are just a few of the issues I’ve been working on recently. I’ve also worked on cracking down on late payments to support small businesses, improving local bus services, and Polruan surgery, among many others. I will continue to deliver results for our communities. You can follow more of my work on my social media channels.
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