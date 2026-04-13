A priority for me is improving SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) support. Too many families have been left struggling in a system that simply isn’t working. I’ve met with Ministers Georgia Gould OBE MP and Josh MacAlister OBE MP to raise the challenges we face here, and in the past month, I’ve held a local roundtable, a drop‑in event, and two surveys to gather views from parents and education professionals. These have made a real difference as I have helped to secure over £9 million for SEND provision in Cornwall, which is over a 10% increase year-on-year. I’ll be working with Cornwall Council to ensure that they are using this money efficiently to best support our children with SEND.