Together with Healthy Babies, Family Hubs represent the largest expansion of joined‑up health, education and family support since Sure Start. Two-hundred new Hubs have opened recently, bringing the total to over 800. This delivers on the government’s pledge to ensure every area has a Hub by the end of April, with up to 1,000 in place by 2028. Backed by funding from both the Department for Education and the Department of Health and Social Care, this supports the government’s Neighbourhood Health ambition, shifting from sickness to prevention, and from hospitals into communities.