As much as I was disappointed to see Imerys unable to invest further cash in its perfectly good British Lithium project at Roche, it is understandable from the company's perspective given the state of the world it operates in, but it is also a major and timely opportunity to allow local workers themselves to step up and put their own resources towards progressing the project to the next stage. I'm sure we can all encourage the Kernow Industrial Growth Fund — a great achievement for Cornwall in the Labour Government's recent budget — to support that.