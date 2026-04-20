For some children, school food makes up the bulk of what they eat, five days a week. That’s especially true for the families this government is helping to lift out of poverty through the abolition of the two‑child benefit limit and the expansion of free school meals to all families on Universal Credit. Alongside this, Labour’s free breakfast clubs are continuing to roll out, with 500 more schools opening their doors from April 13 including three in Truro and Falmouth – that’s 777 children so far!