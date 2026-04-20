JAMIE Oliver, Marcus Rashford, many people have worked to improve school dinners.
Now, finally, school dinner guidance and standards are being improved by this government. This is particularly important as evidence shows that access to nutritious school meals is linked to higher attainment, improved behaviour, and better health and economic outcomes, all of which lead to improved life chances for our children.
The existing standards governing what is served in our schools are over a decade old and no longer align with current dietary advice. That’s why this Labour government has launched a consultation to update the School Food Standards, with a commitment to improve children’s health, provide an important source of nutrition, and help develop healthier eating habits. Hopefully, the days of schools serving up a tiny cardboard‑like piece of pizza will be gone, replaced by proper meals like cottage pie, bolognaise and daily fruit and veg.
For some children, school food makes up the bulk of what they eat, five days a week. That’s especially true for the families this government is helping to lift out of poverty through the abolition of the two‑child benefit limit and the expansion of free school meals to all families on Universal Credit. Alongside this, Labour’s free breakfast clubs are continuing to roll out, with 500 more schools opening their doors from April 13 including three in Truro and Falmouth – that’s 777 children so far!
Also, as Marcus Rashford pointed out, the school holidays are a difficult time to cover for many parents and that is why the government funds Cornwall’s ‘Time2Move’ Holiday Programme which offers activities, plus a meal for all children in the school holidays.
Polling shows eight in 10 parents think school dinners need improving. The proposed changes include cutting drinks and snacks high in sugar; reducing deep‑fried and ultra‑processed foods; and ensuring fruit, veg and whole grains are available throughout the day. This is vital when dental decay remains the leading cause of hospital admissions for five to nine year olds, children consume double the recommended sugar, only one in 10 get enough fibre, and a third leave primary school overweight or obese.
Many school catering teams already do brilliant work serving healthy, good meals. Some are run by local teams or cooperatives. But others struggle with outdated guidance that isn’t properly monitored. That will change when the new changes are confirmed in September. The government proposes that every school appoint a lead governor for food and publish menus and policies, so parents and communities can see what’s being served and hold schools to account.
Please, schools, caterers, health experts and parents here in Truro and Falmouth do take part in the consultation and add your voice.
This Labour government is working to create a healthier generation, giving every child the best possible start. Better standards, free breakfasts and expanded free meals will give children a better start.
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