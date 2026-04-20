AT THE moment there are so many urgent events happening around the world, like the war in Iran, which affect the day-to-day prices of things here at home, that it can be hard to see much else in the news.
That is why I’ve been speaking to Ministers about the cost of fuel, and the Foreign Secretary the Rt Hon Yvette Cooper MP about the impacts of these global events on our daily lives.
But alongside dealing with these urgent issues, I also want to talk about our long-term future, because even in difficult times, it’s important that we focus on what we can build together and our young people deserve to see change delivered now through policies that will help them get on in life.
One of my priorities is making sure our young people get the support they need. Following on from my caseworker SEND drop-in session and surveys, I held a roundtable with local education professionals and parents to discuss our needs in South East Cornwall. I’m reporting back to Ministers about what was shared with me at this event to ensure our needs are addressed.
On top of this, the Labour government is delivering over £9-million to Cornwall Council to provide more places for children with SEND, which is a 10.48 per cent year-on-year increase.
There’s further good news for our young people, with a new youth hub opening in Liskeard!
I’ve been meeting with many young people across South East Cornwall, and they often say that they need more support to enter education, employment or training. This youth hub pilot will help disadvantaged young people get the support they need and take their next steps with confidence.
Alongside this, a major youth employment drive is underway, including £3,000 for every young person aged 18 to 24 who has been on Universal Credit and looking for work for six months. In South East Cornwall, I’m proud to have supported the delivery of 22 per cent more apprenticeships compared to 2024.
There’s also another free breakfast club opening its doors at Caradon Alternative Provision Academy. I know that this will mean a lot for families needing support with the cost of living, saving parents £450 a year per child. This is on top of 30 hours of government-funded childcare (a saving of £8,000 on average), our school uniform price cap (saving £50), expanding free school meals (saving eligible families £500), Best Start Holiday Clubs (saving £300) and Best Start Family Hubs. I’ll keep working to deliver more support for families in our community.
The government has also launched the Timms Review to ensure Personal Independence Payment (PIP) is fair and fit for the future, and I am encouraging local people to take part before the deadline on May 28.
So, I am glad to be continuing to support our children into education, families with their finances, and helping people into work. These are the things that matter to our communities, and they will remain central to my work for South East Cornwall.
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