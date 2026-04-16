HEADING west from the wilds of Dodman Point, our journey of exploration around Cornwall today takes us towards Veryan Bay and Gerrans Bay as the Voice continues its serialisation of the travel book, Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County.
Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!, says: “We've been following the sublime south coast of the county and have already visited locations on the shores of South East Cornwall, as well as the historic town of Fowey with its smuggling past, the heritage port of Charlestown and the marvellous fishing harbour at Mevagissey.
"Today we have left the hustle and bustle behind."
The south coast of Cornwall between Dodman Point and St Anthony Head is quite remote, a perfect spot for the long distance walker who relishes solitude.
On this stretch of coast, Veryan Bay and Gerrans Bay contain a number of good beaches including Porthluney Cove and Pendower.
The Porthluney beach, near Caerhays Castle and its beautiful grounds, is easy to access – once you have driven through all the winding lanes to get there! The car park is just above the beach which has plenty of space for beach games when the tide is out.
Pendower beach is reached through narrow lanes. The journey is worth it, though, and the clear water here is most inviting for swimmers.
The lovely village of Veryan, just inland from Pendower Beach, is known for its thatched roundhouses that date from the 18th century.
Next time we will visiting the town of St Mawes on the Roseland Peninsula.
Our tour around Cornwall, taking in well-known spots but also lesser known locations, offers something for everyone, from sandy beaches, remote moorland, storm-beaten cliffs and scenic rivers to historic towns, pretty villages, mining relics and tourist attractions.
• Andrew Townsend is a journalist and writer. More details of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County can be found via this link to Andrew's author page on Amazon - bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
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