REMOVING sheep farming from the uplands of Bodmin Moor and Dartmoor in Cornwall and Devon is a complex but necessary step towards restoring some of the UK’s most fragile higher ground ecosystems.
For centuries, sheep grazing has shaped these South West landscapes, becoming deeply embedded in local culture and rural livelihoods. However, overgrazing has contributed to soil degradation, loss of biodiversity and the suppression of natural woodland regeneration. Native plants struggle to recover, peatlands – vital for carbon storage – are damaged and wildlife habitats remain limited in diversity.
The decision to reduce or remove sheep farming from these areas is not a criticism of farmers but a recognition that land use must evolve in response to the climate and ecological crises. Restoring these moors can improve water retention, reduce downstream flooding, capture carbon and allow rare species to return. In time, this shift could transform Bodmin Moor and Dartmoor into more resilient, self-sustaining landscapes.
That said, the transition is undeniably difficult. Many farmers have worked these lands for generations, and sheep farming is not only an income source but a way of life. Letting go of that identity can be emotionally and economically challenging. There are also concerns about rural employment, community cohesion and the preservation of cultural heritage.
To support this transition, farmers are being offered financial incentives, training and guidance to diversify their practices. Schemes such as environmental land management payments reward land restoration, tree planting and conservation work. Some farmers are moving into low-intensity cattle grazing, agroforestry, nature-based tourism or regenerative agriculture. Others are being supported to rewild parts of their land while maintaining sustainable income streams.
Ultimately, this shift is about balance – honouring the role moorland farmers have played while supporting them into a future that benefits both people and the planet.
CASA (Climate Action St Austell)
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