Rostrongos: ros – hill-spur, tron – nose or headland, koos – woodland
What3words - ///villa.wonderful.eternity
Aswonys yw an tyller ma rag y dhiwotti, Pandora y hanow, desedhys ryb an treth yn Heylyn Rostrongos. An hanow a dheu dhyworth tyller a-ugh an treth byttegyns le mayth esa treveglos vyghan yn termyn eus passyes. Nyns eus saw bargen tir ena y’n jydh hedhyw mes ros kepar ha tron yw yn gwir!
Splann yw rag havysi mos dhe’n diwotti teg ma yn skath, mes yma neppyth arbennik nag yw gweladow a’n dowr. Ogas dhe’n bargen tir, yma men kov a’n vledhen 1948 gwrys gans tus ukrainek a wrug fia dhyworth Russi ha kavos harber y’n ranndir ma. Trigys ens omma yn kamp re beu drehevys rag prisners y’n vresel a-dhiwedhes. Peswardhek ha tri ugens bledhen diwettha yth ygoras Kernow hy darasow dhe’n keth bobel.
Unn dra moy: nyns yw hemma le frynkek, ytho res yw leverel an ‘t’ dhe benn an hanow sowsnek!
This place is known for its pub, the Pandora, situated by the beach in Restronguet Creek. The name comes from a place above the beach, however, where there was a small village in times gone by. There is only a farm there nowadays, but it really is a hill-spur like a nose!
It’s great for holidaymakers to go to this lovely pub by boat, but there is something special that is not visible from the water.
Near the farm, there is a memorial from the year 1948 made by Ukrainian people who fled from Russia and found refuge in this area. They lived here in a camp that had been built for prisoners in the recent war. Seventy-four years later, Cornwall opened its doors to the same people.
One more thing: this is not a French place, so you have to say the ‘t’ at the end of the English name!
An Rosweyth exists to promote the use of the Cornish language. www.speakcornish.com
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