Rising from the ashes of the group of Labour backbenchers that stood up for small family farms and was able to get our government to refine its inheritance tax policy, the LRRG has turned its energy and attention to more positive matters, as well as fending off the threats we’ve faced due to international events. Now, I think it’s fair to say the LRRG is on a roll – with a string of victories for rural communities, thanks to close work with Ministers and some energetic campaigns bringing our constituents’ voices to Westminster.