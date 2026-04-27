The widespread reforms include: powers for Ofgem to ban energy company bosses’ bonuses if they break the rules; stronger powers for Ofgem to enforce consumer law directly, meaning it will no longer need to go through a lengthy court process to make sure customers get what they are owed if companies treat them unfairly; measures to ensure energy bosses act on behalf of consumers; reforms to the regulator’s remit to focus on economic and consumer protection and ensure every energy consumer is protected, including the ability to regulate in new areas of the market if needed.