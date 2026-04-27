April 24 actually marked 12 years since the Liberal Democrats secured Cornish National Minority Status, under the European Framework Convention. One amendment would have provided proper protections for Cornwall to not be forced into a merger with Devon, Plymouth, or any other ‘Great South West’ combined authority - yet despite my voting for it, along with over a hundred other MPs from across the House, the Government chose to vote it down and scrap our protections altogether. This is a deeply disappointing move, and one that genuinely worries me for what the future of Cornish devolution may now look like. With the Bill now back in the House of Lords, the fight continues - and I’ll be sure to keep you all updated on my progress.