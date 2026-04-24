I HAVE been making representations about the condition of various roads in my division and I am pleased Carne Hill, Fore Street and Trelavour Road through St Dennis has made it to the “top of the list”. The resurfacing of various bits of this stretch has been provisionally timetabled for August.
I can also report that improvement works to the roundabout at the bottom of Fraddon Hill and the construction of a build-out at Ridgewell Terrace, Fraddon, have been scheduled for the second quarter of this financial year. Much-needed surfacing improvements on sections of the road from My Lords Road in Fraddon to Seaview Terrace have been rescheduled to the summer months.
I am continuing to make representations about the condition of other areas, especially Domellick Bridge on the road into St Dennis, which I think needs meaningful resurfacing in addition to the emergency patching that was done recently.
At a Cornwall Council meeting, I seconded a motion which challenged the failure of the UK government to allocate funding to Cornwall through its “Pride in Place” programme. The motion was proposed by Lib-Dem councillor Ruth Gripper and received near-unanimous support. In particular, I pointed out that every single one of the 22 principal authorities in Wales got funding, while Cornwall did not get a penny. I think I called the criteria for the allocation a “nonsense”.
This year is the 170th anniversary of the founding of Indian Queens Band and am pleased to be helping with the organising of an event to mark the occasion. On Sunday, May 17, there will a concert with a number of brass bands at Indian Queens Pit, with the bands marching from the Victory Hall from 11.15am.
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