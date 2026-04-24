At a Cornwall Council meeting, I seconded a motion which challenged the failure of the UK government to allocate funding to Cornwall through its “Pride in Place” programme. The motion was proposed by Lib-Dem councillor Ruth Gripper and received near-unanimous support. In particular, I pointed out that every single one of the 22 principal authorities in Wales got funding, while Cornwall did not get a penny. I think I called the criteria for the allocation a “nonsense”.