Going back to Palm Sunday, the crowds may have expected military might from Jesus but his kingship – and kingdom – looked a little different from that. Despite being the king of kings and the son of God, he showed us what it means to radically serve. In Matthew’s gospel (Chapter 20, verse 28) Jesus, talking to his followers, declares that he “did not come to be served but to serve” – welcoming those on the margins of society, healing the sick, confronting injustice and even giving up his life so that we may know God and have life in his kingdom.