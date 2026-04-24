IT felt very apt when on the Tuesday preceding Palm Sunday, the day King Jesus entered Jerusalem, we had our very own royal visit at Holy Trinity Church in St Austell.
Arriving in a shiny car, rather than on a donkey, King Charles met with several community groups in the church, including hearing about our HT Youth Café which runs every Wednesday after school. It was great to have some of the young people, who both serve and attend, be there as representatives.
The King had lots of questions for them from the milkshake recipe – an important part of youth café – to what they do in the space and why they like coming. This included it being a friendly, fun and welcoming “community”. One even shared it was the highlight of their week. Our aim when starting the youth cafe nearly two years ago was to provide a safe space for young people to hang out on their way home from school, break down barriers between them and church, and ultimately to serve our town.
Going back to Palm Sunday, the crowds may have expected military might from Jesus but his kingship – and kingdom – looked a little different from that. Despite being the king of kings and the son of God, he showed us what it means to radically serve. In Matthew’s gospel (Chapter 20, verse 28) Jesus, talking to his followers, declares that he “did not come to be served but to serve” – welcoming those on the margins of society, healing the sick, confronting injustice and even giving up his life so that we may know God and have life in his kingdom.
Therefore, following Jesus’ example means serving and loving our community, through things like youth cafe, and in this, pointing to the ultimate servant king.
Rosie Blyth, youth minister, St Austell Parish
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