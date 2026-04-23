HIGH Cliff, peaking at over 731ft (223m) above sea level between Crackington Haven and Boscastle in North Cornwall, is the highest point on the South West Coast Path in the county. It’s a demanding climb to reach the top but, needless to say, on a clear day the views are amazing from the summit.
Below High Cliff is a rocky quartz-veined promontory known as Voter Run, while to the south are Rusey Cliff and the isolated Rusey Beach which attract fossil-hunters. Fossilised plant remains and corals can be found in the rocks here, with experts saying this is one of the few places in Cornwall where well-preserved fossils can be collected. The whole area is managed under the ownership of the National Trust.
The lane inland from High Cliff and Rusey Cliff, which runs past Newton Farm and Trevigue Farm, is unusual for modern times in that for around two miles it has farm gates which can be closed across the highway.
Five bowl barrows, on high ground south of Newton Farm, form part of a prehistoric burial site protected as an ancient scheduled monument. An excavation found archaeological relics at the site before a Home Guard observation post was built there in the Second World War.
Buckator, to the south west of Rusey Cliff, is a spot favoured by seals, and peregrine falcons can also be seen in the vicinity.
Further along the coast to the south west are offshore rocks named the Beeny Sisters. Beeny Cliff, featuring Fire Beacon Point and a large sea cave named Seals Hole, looks out over the rocks, while inland is the small community of Beeny where there are further prehistoric remnants. A number of camping and caravanning sites are located in this district.
• Andrew Townsend is a journalist and writer. He further explores the county in the travel book, Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County, which is available in print and as an ebook. More details on Andrew’s books and ebooks can be found via this link to his author page on Amazon - bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
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