In other news, I also voted against the government’s attempt to give itself sweeping powers to merge Cornwall with Devon or any other authority without consent this week. I made it very clear during the debate that what they propose in their Devolution Bill is not genuine devolution. We’ve such a distinct identity, culture and recognised National Minority Status here in Cornwall, and any future arrangements must absolutely respect that. Fittingly, we also marked twelve years since Cornwall secured National Minority Status last weekend, and while it was a proud milestone, recognition must now be backed up by real protections in law. I’ll continue to oppose any proposals, on behalf of my constituents, that risk undermining Cornwall’s voice or forcing decisions upon us without Cornish consent.