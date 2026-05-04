But whilst work continues at a national level, I know that, on a local level, communities deserve power over the quality of their waterways, and the ability to hold water polluters to account. That's why I’ve created the Water Wardens community water testing project. A community of volunteers will co-ordinate with communities across St Austell and Newquay to empower local people to test their own water. They’ll collect evidence and monitor our waterways so that we can identify the areas that are most affected by sewage discharge and create a community-led record of the frequency and severity of the pollution. This will help hold water companies and other polluters in our area accountable, exposing any weakness in our regulation so that I can advocate for further reform and action from the Environment Agency.