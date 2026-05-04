I’m also encouraging investment in our industries by speaking with industry leaders and experts. Critical minerals are a key sector for our future, and with the £30-million Kernow Industrial Growth Fund already in place, there is real momentum. I’ve been supporting Cornish industry both in London at key events and here at home at the Redmoor Critical Minerals Project Showcase. Promoting this sector is about supporting quality local jobs, strengthening our economy, and ensuring we play our part in the industries of the future.