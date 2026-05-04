THERE are so many people who keep our economy ticking – farmers and fishermen, teachers and tradespeople, barbers and business owners. There are some real innovators putting South East Cornwall on the map by showing the great work going on here.
As your local MP, part of my job is to showcase what we are good at and the incredible talent in our area to attract more investment. That’s what I’ve been doing since I was elected, so here's some highlights of the recent work I have been doing to support the many different parts of our local economy.
I’m also encouraging investment in our industries by speaking with industry leaders and experts. Critical minerals are a key sector for our future, and with the £30-million Kernow Industrial Growth Fund already in place, there is real momentum. I’ve been supporting Cornish industry both in London at key events and here at home at the Redmoor Critical Minerals Project Showcase. Promoting this sector is about supporting quality local jobs, strengthening our economy, and ensuring we play our part in the industries of the future.
There has also been good news for securing access to our financial services. I was honoured to open the new permanent home of the Looe Banking Hub alongside Mayor Remington. Access to cash remains essential for many people, and this hub is a vital asset for the town. It’s also a testament to the determination of local residents who worked together to make it happen.
In Liskeard, Santander has confirmed that a Community Banker will be available in the town, something I’ve been working with them to secure. These steps matter because access to banking services underpins a strong local economy and our local needs.
I’ve also been helping our local economy at the recent Roots to Resilience event, where I heard views on how we can strengthen our food supply chains. These conversations help me understand local experiences and ensure that our needs are represented in Westminster.
At the national level, the Labour government has capped student loan interest rates at six per cent. This applies to Plan 2 and Plan 3 loans to protect graduates from the uncertain situation in the Middle East. Rising costs have been a concern for many of us in South East Cornwall and this is just one of the measures we have implemented to support our finances.
The Labour government is also backing British businesses by prioritising them in government procurement contracts, strengthening local economies across the country. This includes shipbuilding, steel, AI, and energy and will simplify the process for small and medium sized businesses and charities.
All of this work, from innovation and investment to community services, is about making sure South East Cornwall has the tools it needs to thrive. We deserve an economy that is not just strong in the busy summer months, but all year round. By listening to local people, supporting our industries, and championing our area, I’m focused on helping our communities grow and succeed.
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