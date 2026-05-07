Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!, says: “We’ve been following the south coast of the county, last time crossing the River Fal on the King Harry Ferry and visiting the beautiful Trelissick Gardens. Previously we had been in the lovely small town of St Mawes, having already enjoyed the solitude of the area to the west of Dodman Point. Before this, we visited locations on the shores of South East Cornwall and St Austell Bay.”