FALMOUTH is today the port of call on our journey of exploration around Cornwall as we continue our serialisation of the travel book, Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County.
Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!, says: “We’ve been following the south coast of the county, last time crossing the River Fal on the King Harry Ferry and visiting the beautiful Trelissick Gardens. Previously we had been in the lovely small town of St Mawes, having already enjoyed the solitude of the area to the west of Dodman Point. Before this, we visited locations on the shores of South East Cornwall and St Austell Bay.”
Falmouth is a bustling coastal town beside one of the largest natural deep-water harbours in the world. Huge vessels can often be seen off the town which is also known for its ship repair yard.
The town, which is on a branchline railway, has a number of attractions, including the National Maritime Museum Cornwall and the 16th century Pendennis Castle.
Gyllyngvase Beach is located on the south side of the town and is a well set up to cater for visitors, having a cafe right on the sands.
A little further to the west is the sandy cove of Swanpool Beach which is near the Swanpool nature reserve where you can see swans and ducks among other wildlife. Out of the town, to the south west, is the sheltered, sandy beach of Maen Porth.
Next time we will be exploring the shores of the idyllic Helford River.
Our tour around Cornwall, taking in well-known spots but also lesser-known locations, offers something for everyone, from sandy beaches, remote moorland, storm-beaten cliffs and scenic rivers to historic towns, pretty villages, mining relics and visitor attractions.
• Andrew Townsend is a journalist and writer. More details of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County can be found via this link to Andrew's author page on Amazon - https://bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
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