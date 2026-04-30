I WAS sat in the car outside a large hotel near Redruth and marvelled at the magnificent beech trees just coming into leaf.
Apparently beech trees are called the Queen of Trees, but I can’t say I have ever heard anyone actually say that.
But they are a lovely large deciduous tree and are native to the British Isles, although only in the south east is it considered truly native, although it is now widespread. The trees can live up to 400 years and they produce the triangular seed known as beech mast, historically used to fatten up pigs. They are edible by humans as well, but maybe not so fattening.
I always love how beech woods have very little undergrowth due to low light levels and they seem, somehow, clean and orderly. Beech trees rarely grow in heavily polluted areas as they cannot tolerate high levels of carbon dioxide. It’s not clear why some beech trees have purple leaves - the copper beeches - but it seems to be a genetic mutation. Beech wood is highly prized as it is tough and durable, can be steamed to bend and has a delightful light colour. It is used for floors, chairs, kitchens and indoor furniture among other things.
As a very common tree they are widespread but dislike drought, so the changing climate may see a progressive move northwards. But, they will adapt and we will all be able to enjoy these magnificent specimens for years to come. And who doesn’t like a beechwood floor.
• Our columnist Fred Knobbit is a nature blogger. He grew up in the Pennines in Lancashire on the edge of an industrial town but is now safely in Cornwall. You can read his archive at www.bodminblogger.com
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