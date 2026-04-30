I always love how beech woods have very little undergrowth due to low light levels and they seem, somehow, clean and orderly. Beech trees rarely grow in heavily polluted areas as they cannot tolerate high levels of carbon dioxide. It’s not clear why some beech trees have purple leaves - the copper beeches - but it seems to be a genetic mutation. Beech wood is highly prized as it is tough and durable, can be steamed to bend and has a delightful light colour. It is used for floors, chairs, kitchens and indoor furniture among other things.