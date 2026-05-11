WHEN I’m visiting our fishing towns and villages such as Looe and Polperro, I often think of the people who came before us – those who helped to build the fishing culture and way of life that still firmly lives on in these places today.
Last Sunday marked National Fishing Remembrance Day, which is an annual day of reflection for all those who have lost their lives at sea. It’s a moment to honour our fishermen and to reflect on the realities of how hazardous the profession is so that we can improve safety standards. On the day, I reflected on the lives of all those working at sea from South East Cornwall who we have lost, and those who bravely head out to work on boats today.
I am determined to reflect the needs of our fishing communities . This starts by meeting with our local fishermen to hear directly about real concerns and their lived experiences. It was great to join local fishermen in Looe recently for an informal discussion. I'm so grateful for their time to update me further on issues and for enabling me to listen to where the government can help. It’s certainly no day for party politics and I also reflected on all the kind words I’ve heard about our previous MP’s late husband Neil Murray, who tragically died at sea. It’s clear he’s still very fondly remembered in the Looe community and beyond.
Speaking directly with our fishermen is so important and has helped to inform a letter I wrote recently to the Minister for Fisheries, Angela Eagle DBE MP and the Maritime Minister Keir Mather MP about the emerging octopus fishery in the South West and potential safety issues that fishermen have spoken with me about, particularly around AIS compliance.
I am glad that Minister Eagle has acknowledged the seriousness of these reports and that the department is committed to working with agencies to use monitoring and enforcement tools to support safe and responsible fishing practices. I also know there is much more to do and am encouraging fishermen to continue to raise these issues with me.
In Parliament, I’ve also raised concerns from our small-scale fishermen in an important annual fisheries debate, during which I spoke about better support for new entrants into the industry, the importance of industry-led science and local partnerships happening here in South East Cornwall, and I also called for long-term support for routes to market in isolated ports like ours. I am glad that the government has ring-fenced around £6-million specifically for small-scale coastal fishers through the updated Fisheries and Seafood Scheme. There’s also guidance and practical support available throughout the application process.
Fishing is a central pillar in our communities and close to many hearts across South East Cornwall. I know how difficult times are for our brave fishermen and whether I’m in Westminster or back home, I’ll continue to do all I can to make sure our fishing communities are heard, respected, and supported.
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