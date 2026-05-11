I am determined to reflect the needs of our fishing communities . This starts by meeting with our local fishermen to hear directly about real concerns and their lived experiences. It was great to join local fishermen in Looe recently for an informal discussion. I'm so grateful for their time to update me further on issues and for enabling me to listen to where the government can help. It’s certainly no day for party politics and I also reflected on all the kind words I’ve heard about our previous MP’s late husband Neil Murray, who tragically died at sea. It’s clear he’s still very fondly remembered in the Looe community and beyond.