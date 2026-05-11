I’d like to again express my thanks to all of the organisers of these incredible events and the ones I haven’t had a chance to mention. It often feels like politics is descending into a nasty mess of polarisation and divisiveness, and, against the backdrop of that, community events have never felt more important. They remind us that we all have so much more in common than what divides us – shared local history, culture, and heritage, the desire to support our local businesses and to see our town centres be rejuvenated, and, in the case of St Austell, a widely shared distaste for the Earth Goddess statue – at least in its current location – something which has been making the headlines recently.